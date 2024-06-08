Football: World Cup Africa qualifying tables

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) World Cup Africa qualifying tables after matches on Friday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Gp A

Egypt 3 3 0 0 10 1 9

G. Bissau 3 1 2 0 2 1 5

B. Faso 3 1 1 1 5 3 4

S. Leone 3 1 1 1 2 3 4

Ethiopia 3 0 2 1 0 3 2

Djibouti 3 0 0 3 1 9 0

Gp B

Sudan 3 2 1 0 4 1 7

Senegal 3 1 2 0 5 1 5

DR Congo 3 1 1 1 3 2 4

Togo 3 0 3 0 2 2 3

S. Sudan 3 0 2 1 1 5 2

Mauritania 3 0 1 2 0 4 1

Gp C

Lesotho 3 1 2 0 3 1 5

Rwanda 3 1 1 1 2 1 4

Benin 3 1 1 1 2 2 4

S. Africa 3 1 1 1 3 4 4

Nigeria 3 0 3 0 3 3 3

Zimbabwe 3 0 2 1 1 3 2

Gp D

Libya 3 2 1 0 4 2 7

Angola 3 1 2 0 1 0 5

Cameroon 2 1 1 0 4 1 4

C. Verde 2 1 1 0 2 0 4

Mauritius 3 0 1 2 1 5 1

Eswatini 3 0 0 3 0 4 0

Gp E

Morocco 2 2 0 0 4 1 6

Zambia 3 1 0 2 6 6 3

Niger 2 1 0 1 2 2 3

Tanzania 2 1 0 1 1 2 3

Congo 1 0 0 1 2 4 0

-- Eritrea withdrew before matchday one

Gp F

I.

Coast 3 3 0 0 12 0 9

Gabon 3 2 0 1 4 3 6

Kenya 3 1 1 1 7 3 4

Burundi 3 1 1 1 5 5 4

Gambia 2 0 0 2 2 5 0

Seychelles 2 0 0 2 0 14 0

Gp G

Algeria 3 2 0 1 6 3 6

Guinea 3 2 0 1 4 3 6

Uganda 3 2 0 1 3 2 6

Mozambique 3 2 0 1 5 5 6

Botswana 3 1 0 2 3 4 3

Somalia 3 0 0 3 2 6 0

Gp H

Tunisia 3 3 0 0 6 0 9

Namibia 3 2 1 0 6 1 7

Malawi 3 2 0 1 4 2 6

Liberia 3 1 1 1 4 2 4

E. Guinea 3 0 0 3 0 7 0

Sao Tome 3 0 0 3 1 9 0

-- Equatorial Guinea deducted six points for fielding ineligible player against Namibia and Liberia, who were awarded 3-0 victories

Gp I

Madagascar 3 2 0 1 5 2 6

Comoros 3 2 0 1 6 4 6

Ghana 3 2 0 1 3 2 6

Mali 3 1 1 1 5 4 4

C.A.R. 3 1 1 1 4 5 4

Chad 3 0 0 3 1 7 0

Note: Group winners qualify for 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and United States; four best-ranked runners-up go into play-offs and winners enter an inter-continental tournament where six nations will compete for two places.