Football: World Cup Africa Qualifying Tables
Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) World Cup Africa qualifying tables after matches on Friday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Gp A
Egypt 3 3 0 0 10 1 9
G. Bissau 3 1 2 0 2 1 5
B. Faso 3 1 1 1 5 3 4
S. Leone 3 1 1 1 2 3 4
Ethiopia 3 0 2 1 0 3 2
Djibouti 3 0 0 3 1 9 0
Gp B
Sudan 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
Senegal 3 1 2 0 5 1 5
DR Congo 3 1 1 1 3 2 4
Togo 3 0 3 0 2 2 3
S. Sudan 3 0 2 1 1 5 2
Mauritania 3 0 1 2 0 4 1
Gp C
Lesotho 3 1 2 0 3 1 5
Rwanda 3 1 1 1 2 1 4
Benin 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
S. Africa 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
Nigeria 3 0 3 0 3 3 3
Zimbabwe 3 0 2 1 1 3 2
Gp D
Libya 3 2 1 0 4 2 7
Angola 3 1 2 0 1 0 5
Cameroon 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
C. Verde 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
Mauritius 3 0 1 2 1 5 1
Eswatini 3 0 0 3 0 4 0
Gp E
Morocco 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
Zambia 3 1 0 2 6 6 3
Niger 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Tanzania 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
Congo 1 0 0 1 2 4 0
-- Eritrea withdrew before matchday one
Gp F
I.
Coast 3 3 0 0 12 0 9
Gabon 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
Kenya 3 1 1 1 7 3 4
Burundi 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
Gambia 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
Seychelles 2 0 0 2 0 14 0
Gp G
Algeria 3 2 0 1 6 3 6
Guinea 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
Uganda 3 2 0 1 3 2 6
Mozambique 3 2 0 1 5 5 6
Botswana 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
Somalia 3 0 0 3 2 6 0
Gp H
Tunisia 3 3 0 0 6 0 9
Namibia 3 2 1 0 6 1 7
Malawi 3 2 0 1 4 2 6
Liberia 3 1 1 1 4 2 4
E. Guinea 3 0 0 3 0 7 0
Sao Tome 3 0 0 3 1 9 0
-- Equatorial Guinea deducted six points for fielding ineligible player against Namibia and Liberia, who were awarded 3-0 victories
Gp I
Madagascar 3 2 0 1 5 2 6
Comoros 3 2 0 1 6 4 6
Ghana 3 2 0 1 3 2 6
Mali 3 1 1 1 5 4 4
C.A.R. 3 1 1 1 4 5 4
Chad 3 0 0 3 1 7 0
Note: Group winners qualify for 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and United States; four best-ranked runners-up go into play-offs and winners enter an inter-continental tournament where six nations will compete for two places.
