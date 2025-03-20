Football: World Cup Africa qualifying tables

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) World Cup Africa qualifying tables after Wednesday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group D

Cameroon 5 2 3 0 9 3 9

Libya 4 2 1 1 4 3 7

Cape Verde 4 2 1 1 4 4 7

Angola 4 1 3 0 2 1 6

Mauritius 4 1 1 2 3 6 4

Eswatini 5 0 1 4 1 6 1

Group H

Tunisia 5 4 1 0 7 0 13

Namibia 4 2 2 0 6 1 8

Liberia 5 2 1 2 5 3 7

Malawi 4 2 0 2 4 3 6

Eq.

Guinea 4 1 0 3 1 7 3

Sao Tome 4 0 0 4 1 10 0

Group I

Madagascar 5 3 1 1 9 3 10

Comoros 4 3 0 1 8 4 9

Ghana 4 3 0 1 7 5 9

Mali 4 1 2 1 5 4 5

C.A.R. 5 1 1 3 8 13 4

Chad 4 0 0 4 1 9 0

Note: Group winners qualify for 2026 World Cup in United States, Canada and Mexico. The four best-ranked of nine group runners-up enter a mini tournament and winners qualify for six-nation inter-continental play-offs with two finals places up for grabs