Football: World Cup Africa Qualifying Tables
March 20, 2025
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) World Cup Africa qualifying tables after Wednesday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Group D
Cameroon 5 2 3 0 9 3 9
Libya 4 2 1 1 4 3 7
Cape Verde 4 2 1 1 4 4 7
Angola 4 1 3 0 2 1 6
Mauritius 4 1 1 2 3 6 4
Eswatini 5 0 1 4 1 6 1
Group H
Tunisia 5 4 1 0 7 0 13
Namibia 4 2 2 0 6 1 8
Liberia 5 2 1 2 5 3 7
Malawi 4 2 0 2 4 3 6
Eq.
Guinea 4 1 0 3 1 7 3
Sao Tome 4 0 0 4 1 10 0
Group I
Madagascar 5 3 1 1 9 3 10
Comoros 4 3 0 1 8 4 9
Ghana 4 3 0 1 7 5 9
Mali 4 1 2 1 5 4 5
C.A.R. 5 1 1 3 8 13 4
Chad 4 0 0 4 1 9 0
Note: Group winners qualify for 2026 World Cup in United States, Canada and Mexico. The four best-ranked of nine group runners-up enter a mini tournament and winners qualify for six-nation inter-continental play-offs with two finals places up for grabs
