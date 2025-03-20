Open Menu

Football: World Cup Africa Qualifying Tables

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 01:20 AM

Football: World Cup Africa qualifying tables

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) World Cup Africa qualifying tables after Wednesday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group D

Cameroon 5 2 3 0 9 3 9

Libya 4 2 1 1 4 3 7

Cape Verde 4 2 1 1 4 4 7

Angola 4 1 3 0 2 1 6

Mauritius 4 1 1 2 3 6 4

Eswatini 5 0 1 4 1 6 1

Group H

Tunisia 5 4 1 0 7 0 13

Namibia 4 2 2 0 6 1 8

Liberia 5 2 1 2 5 3 7

Malawi 4 2 0 2 4 3 6

Eq.

Guinea 4 1 0 3 1 7 3

Sao Tome 4 0 0 4 1 10 0

Group I

Madagascar 5 3 1 1 9 3 10

Comoros 4 3 0 1 8 4 9

Ghana 4 3 0 1 7 5 9

Mali 4 1 2 1 5 4 5

C.A.R. 5 1 1 3 8 13 4

Chad 4 0 0 4 1 9 0

Note: Group winners qualify for 2026 World Cup in United States, Canada and Mexico. The four best-ranked of nine group runners-up enter a mini tournament and winners qualify for six-nation inter-continental play-offs with two finals places up for grabs

Recent Stories

Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support ..

Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza

26 minutes ago
 World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit set t ..

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit set to launch on 8 April

41 minutes ago
 Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of nobl ..

Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of noble ethical values: Ruler of Fuj ..

1 hour ago
 CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

2 hours ago
 ADQ, Energy Capital Partners to establish $25 bill ..

ADQ, Energy Capital Partners to establish $25 billion US-based investment partne ..

2 hours ago
 PNCA, Romanian Embassy launch Opera Singing Course ..

PNCA, Romanian Embassy launch Opera Singing Courses in Islamabad

1 hour ago
PBM, Hum Mashal-e-Rah Foundation host Iftaar Dinne ..

PBM, Hum Mashal-e-Rah Foundation host Iftaar Dinner for female students of WEC

1 hour ago
 Fitch upgrades United Arab Bank's Viability Rating ..

Fitch upgrades United Arab Bank's Viability Ratings to 'bb-'; affirms Long-term ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution forming Data ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution forming Data & Statistics Committee in Dub ..

2 hours ago
 US CG attend 18th Iftar dinner at Governor House

US CG attend 18th Iftar dinner at Governor House

2 hours ago
 Lucky draw held at Governor House

Lucky draw held at Governor House

2 hours ago
 Police to ensure foolproof security arrangements o ..

Police to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Youm-e-Ali (RA)

2 hours ago

More Stories From World