Football: World Cup African qualifying tables

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) World Cup qualifying tables in Africa on Saturday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group B

Senegal 1 1 0 0 4 0 3

DR Congo 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Sudan 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Togo 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Mauritania 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

S. Sudan 1 0 0 1 0 4 0

Group C

S.

Africa 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Lesotho 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Nigeria 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Rwanda 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Zimbabwe 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Benin 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Group E

Zambia 1 1 0 0 4 2 3

Tanzania 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Niger 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Congo 1 0 0 1 2 4 0

- Eritrea withdrew

Note: Group winners qualify for 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States; four best-ranked runners-up go into play-offs and the winners enter an inter-continental tournament, where six nations will compete for two places at the finals