Football: World Cup African Qualifying Tables
Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2023 | 09:50 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) World Cup qualifying tables in Africa on Saturday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Group B
Senegal 1 1 0 0 4 0 3
DR Congo 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Sudan 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Togo 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Mauritania 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
S. Sudan 1 0 0 1 0 4 0
Group C
S.
Africa 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Lesotho 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Nigeria 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Rwanda 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Zimbabwe 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Benin 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Group E
Zambia 1 1 0 0 4 2 3
Tanzania 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Niger 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Congo 1 0 0 1 2 4 0
- Eritrea withdrew
Note: Group winners qualify for 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States; four best-ranked runners-up go into play-offs and the winners enter an inter-continental tournament, where six nations will compete for two places at the finals