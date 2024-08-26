Football world pays tribute as 'true gentleman' Eriksson dies aged 76

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Prince William hailed Sven-Goran Eriksson as a "true gentleman" as tributes poured in following the former England manager's death on Monday.

Eriksson passed away surrounded by his family after revealing in January he had "at best" a year to live after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The 76-year-old Swede was the first foreign manager of England, taking them to the World Cup quarter-finals in 2002 and 2006, while reaching the same stage at Euro 2004.

As well as his colourful five-year spell with England, Eriksson managed several of the world's top clubs and countries during 42 years in the dugout.