Football World Pays Tribute As 'true Gentleman' Eriksson Dies Aged 76
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2024 | 05:50 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Prince William hailed Sven-Goran Eriksson as a "true gentleman" as tributes poured in following the former England manager's death on Monday.
Eriksson passed away surrounded by his family after revealing in January he had "at best" a year to live after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.
The 76-year-old Swede was the first foreign manager of England, taking them to the World Cup quarter-finals in 2002 and 2006, while reaching the same stage at Euro 2004.
As well as his colourful five-year spell with England, Eriksson managed several of the world's top clubs and countries during 42 years in the dugout.
