UrduPoint.com

Footballer Neymar Supports Bolsonaro Candidacy In Brazil's Upcoming Presidential Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Footballer Neymar Supports Bolsonaro Candidacy in Brazil's Upcoming Presidential Election

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Brazilian professional footballer and forward of the Paris Saint-Germain football club, Neymar, has supported the candidacy of incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro in the upcoming presidential election.

The president published a video on Twitter on Thursday evening of Neymar dancing to a song with words "Vote, vote and confirm: 22 for Bolsonaro." The incumbent president is under this number on the ballots.

Brazil will hold the first round of presidential election on October 2.

The official campaign started on August 16. There are 12 candidates running for the post. If none of the candidates receives more than 50% of the votes, the second round will be held on October 30.

The gap between the main candidates, Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Bolsonaro, widened less than a week ahead of the election. Lula could get 48% of the votes, while Bolsonaro can expect 31%, according to an opinion poll conducted by Ipec.

Related Topics

Election Football Vote Twitter August October Post PSG

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th September 2022

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister apprises President Sisi about flood ..

Prime Minister apprises President Sisi about floods' devastation

11 hours ago
 Six US States File Suit to Challenge Biden's Stude ..

Six US States File Suit to Challenge Biden's Student Debt Relief

11 hours ago
 Dr Hakim Ali Abro assumes charge of Acting VC SMBB ..

Dr Hakim Ali Abro assumes charge of Acting VC SMBBMU

11 hours ago
 Hurricane wreaks havoc on Florida, Biden warns of ..

Hurricane wreaks havoc on Florida, Biden warns of death toll

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.