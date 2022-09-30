(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Brazilian professional footballer and forward of the Paris Saint-Germain football club, Neymar, has supported the candidacy of incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro in the upcoming presidential election.

The president published a video on Twitter on Thursday evening of Neymar dancing to a song with words "Vote, vote and confirm: 22 for Bolsonaro." The incumbent president is under this number on the ballots.

Brazil will hold the first round of presidential election on October 2.

The official campaign started on August 16. There are 12 candidates running for the post. If none of the candidates receives more than 50% of the votes, the second round will be held on October 30.

The gap between the main candidates, Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Bolsonaro, widened less than a week ahead of the election. Lula could get 48% of the votes, while Bolsonaro can expect 31%, according to an opinion poll conducted by Ipec.