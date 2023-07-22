Open Menu

For Asylum Seekers, Giant US Immigration Backlog Can Be A Boon

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2023 | 09:35 PM

For asylum seekers, giant US immigration backlog can be a boon

The massive backlog of cases in US immigration courts has made it evermore attractive for many migrants to come to the United States, knowing that they can work legally for years without being deported as their cases inch through the system

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :The massive backlog of cases in US immigration courts has made it evermore attractive for many migrants to come to the United States, knowing that they can work legally for years without being deported as their cases inch through the system.

The approximately 650 immigration judges carry a backlog of more than 2.4 million cases, according to Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC), an organization at Syracuse University.

"We're facing a truly daunting volume," said David L. Neal, director of the US Department of Justice's Executive Office for Immigration Review, during a colloquium.

Last year, 313,000 cases were terminated but the Department of Homeland Security filed 700,000 new ones, "more than twice what we could complete," he said.

Asylum seekers, who account for 40 percent of the courts' caseload, wait an average of four years to get their first court hearing, according to the Migration Policy Institute (MPI) think tank. And even more years for the case to be adjudicated.

This opens a window for them to work in the country, save and send money home to their families.

"It is clear that the length of time it is now taking to get through the immigration court process has become a significant pull factor that is driving migration throughout the region," Blas Nunez-Neto, assistant secretary for border and immigration policy at the Department of Homeland Security, told the colloquium, which was hosted by MPI.

Related Topics

Hearing David Syracuse United States Tank Money Border Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE leaders extend condolences to Emir of Qatar ov ..

UAE leaders extend condolences to Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Ham ..

37 minutes ago
 GPEI delegation concludes visit to Pakistan

GPEI delegation concludes visit to Pakistan

33 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles Emri of Qatar over passing ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles Emri of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdu ..

38 minutes ago
 Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardar ..

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari commends Turkey's role in se ..

36 minutes ago
 Support for Germany's Right-Wing AfD Party Hits Re ..

Support for Germany's Right-Wing AfD Party Hits Record High of 22% - Poll

36 minutes ago
 Police conduct search & strike operation near Saji ..

Police conduct search & strike operation near Sajikot Chinese Camp

33 minutes ago
Cricket: West Indies v India 2nd Test score

Cricket: West Indies v India 2nd Test score

33 minutes ago
 Balochistan is all set to establish 1000 MW solar ..

Balochistan is all set to establish 1000 MW solar plant

33 minutes ago
 IIOJK people living under intolerable suppression, ..

IIOJK people living under intolerable suppression, violent operations: experts

33 minutes ago
 DC for ensuring foolproof security, provision of s ..

DC for ensuring foolproof security, provision of services for Havelian by-polls

33 minutes ago
 Vingegaard virtually assures back-to-back Tour de ..

Vingegaard virtually assures back-to-back Tour de France triumphs

33 minutes ago
 German CG honours Pak special athletes for winning ..

German CG honours Pak special athletes for winning medals in Berlin Olympics

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World