For Many Ukrainians, A Decade Of War Began On Maidan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 29, 2024 | 12:40 PM

For many Ukrainians, a decade of war began on Maidan

Druzhkivka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Oleksandr still has grainy pictures on his phone from those chaotic months in Ukraine 10 years ago, when he was still an artist with pacifist ideals.

They show him on Maidan Square in Kyiv, amid blazing tyres and black smoke, with crowds of protesters clashing with armed riot police and demanding deeper integration with Europe.

The rallies changed his country and ultimately his life: a decade later, he is fighting off Russia's invasion in east Ukraine -- the bloodiest war in Europe since World War II.

For many now on the front, like the 45-year-old senior combat medic, the battle for Ukraine's survival began in 2013, when its leader tore up EU integration accords, sparking the rallies.

"It started when the riot police beat the students. It started when the agreement wasn't signed," said Oleksandr, who joined the army shortly after.

"There, under the bullets, it all started," he told AFP, an assault rifle resting on his knee, looking over plains leading to Russian positions in east Ukraine.

