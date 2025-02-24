For Muscovites, Peace And Victory Come Hand-in-hand
Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 03:20 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Like many on the streets of Moscow, Russian warehouse worker Igor Karagodin is ready for peace in Ukraine.
But only if that means total Russian victory.
"I hope that soon this will end -- in our favour. That is, we win. But I would like it to be sooner, so that fewer people die," the 62-year-old told AFP on a bright, icy winter day.
Russians have widely cheered talks between Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, as well as Washington's push for a truce.
But on the third anniversary of Putin launching a "special military operation", for many, the idea of peace does not mean compromise.
"I would like peace," Yevgenia, a 27-year old civil servant, told AFP.
"But of course, I am hoping for victory for Russia."
The views match the message from the Kremlin.
Putin has repeatedly claimed to be "ready" for talks on the conflict he unleashed on February 24, 2022.
But at the same time he has maintained his hardline demands -- an effective capitulation by Kyiv and its Western backers -- as the price of a deal.
Following a phone call with Trump this month and ministerial talks in Saudi Arabia, he appears closer to those goals than at any point since the first days of the conflict, when his troops were fighting on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital.
