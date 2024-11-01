Open Menu

For Putin And Trump, A Bromance With Limits

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 09:30 AM

For Putin and Trump, a bromance with limits

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Donald Trump has made plain his fondness for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who has in his own way returned the favour. But if Trump comes back to the White House, their divergent interests could still make the relationship complicated.

Ahead of Tuesday's razor-tight election, Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, has hammered in on Trump's long history with Putin, telling a rally Tuesday that the Russian leader and other strongmen were "rooting" for Trump, knowing he is "easy to manipulate with flattery and favour."

Trump has repeatedly praised Putin, whose hyper-masculine style and professed attachment to traditional values has increasingly found favour among some US Christian conservatives.

At a rally in March, Trump praised Putin as "smart" -- yet also faulted his February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, saying that sending troops to the border had been "a hell of a way to negotiate" but that going in was a "big mistake" that did not turn out well.

The Republican tycoon nonetheless has mused that Russia will eventually win and scoffed at the billions of Dollars in US assistance sent to Ukraine under President Joe Biden and Harris.

Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance, has gone so far as to say he does not care what happens in Ukraine, believing that the United States should focus on confronting China instead.

Trump has boasted that he can quickly end the Ukraine war, with his aides suggesting forcing Ukraine into territorial concessions by conditioning US assistance.

He has dismissed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a great "salesman." When Zelensky requested a meeting with Trump in September, Trump told the wartime leader how he enjoys a "very good relationship" with Putin.

A new book by the investigative reporter Bob Woodward asserts that Trump and Putin may have spoken as many as seven times during Biden's presidency and that Trump while in office secretly sent the Russian leader then-scarce Covid tests.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Russia China White House Trump Vladimir Putin Woodward United States February March May September Border Christian Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024

10 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

54 minutes ago
 Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green ..

Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..

10 hours ago
 Why have Spain floods killed so many?

Why have Spain floods killed so many?

10 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Ba ..

Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..

10 hours ago
 Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosti ..

Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..

10 hours ago
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" ..

PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition

10 hours ago
 Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of tr ..

Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade

10 hours ago
 Innovation, policy for advancing right to food hig ..

Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..

10 hours ago
 UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Isr ..

UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA

10 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatre ..

Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House

10 hours ago
 Formation of Judicial Commission in next week: Ran ..

Formation of Judicial Commission in next week: Rana Sanaullah

10 hours ago

More Stories From World