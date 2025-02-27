For Tour De France Foreign Starts Are A Money-spinner
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2025 | 10:58 PM
As the Tour de France this week unveiled its fourth foreign start in five years in Barcelona, organisers could point to the financial logic while fending off political criticism from those who believe the world's greatest cycling race should exclusively showcase its home country
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) As the Tour de France this week unveiled its fourth foreign start in five years in Barcelona, organisers could point to the financial logic while fending off political criticism from those who believe the world's greatest cycling race should exclusively showcase its home country.
"We must convince the French that the start should be abroad again," Tour director Christian Prudhomme said on Tuesday in Barcelona, while unveiling the first two stages of the 2026 Tour.
For Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO), the company that owns the Tour, the financial logic is clear.
The company does not provide figures but, several sources agree, Copenhagen in 2022, Bilbao in 2023 and Florence in 2024, each paid ASO around 6 million Euros (6.3 million Dollars) to host the "Grand Depart" -- a figure that does not include other expenses and investments that can double the bill.
French cities pay less. Brest forked out 3.6 million euros to host the first four stages in Brittany in 2021 and Lille is paying around 4.2 million euros for the 2025 Tour.
"It's more expensive abroad than in France, in part because there are associated travel and accommodation costs, which are often a little higher than in France," Pierre-Yves Thouault, deputy director of cycling at ASO, told AFP.
The Barcelona start will be the 27th non-French starting location since the Tour first went on the road internationally in Amsterdam in 1954.
In Barcelona, Prudhomme said the Tour needed to make "my country, France, shine abroad".
"These images, which are broadcast in 190 countries around the world, attract people because it's their home, and then these people may go and spend their holidays in France because they discover France thanks to the Tour," he said.
- 'Visibility'-
A "Grand Depart" is costly to organise with festivities that stretch over several days starting with the team presentations on Thursday before the riders get going on the Saturday.
For mid-race stages the costs are lower -- usually 100,000 euros for a start and 140,000 euros for a finish, said Thouault.
That does not include the extra costs, notably the road improvements required for a race of this size.
The Tour receives 300 applications to host stages every year. That proves, said Thouault, that it's worth the money.
"If we receive so many applications, it's because there's an interest, and, beyond the price, we also have to see what it brings for these towns in terms of visibility and media coverage," he said.
That visibility comes from live broadcasting. The Tour claims to be the third most watched sporting event after the Summer Olympics and the football World Cup -- neither of which is annual.
Recent Stories
Nasser Al-Attiyah claims fifth Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge victory
UAE Media Council reviews media sector performance in 2024
Italy’s TIM Group partners with ADIO for regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi
Emirates Cricket Board to Distribute Special Iftar Boxes During ICC Champions Tr ..
Sharjah Digital Department highlights achievements at Esri UAE User Conference 2 ..
Sharjah Finance Department organises First Financial Forum of 2025
Future100 initiative signs 6 agreements to drive startup growth in UAE’s new e ..
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches community campaign to promote sustaina ..
Ministry of Culture implements National Framework for Emirati Cultural Activitie ..
Arada sells out AED5.6bn Masaar 2
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister of Pakistan discuss bilateral relation ..
UAEU honours Nahyan bin Mubarak with 'Emirati Day for Education' Award
More Stories From World
-
EU will 'do the same' if US imposes tariffs hikes: French finance minister to AFP2 minutes ago
-
For Tour de France foreign starts are a money-spinner2 minutes ago
-
European stock markets slide as Trump targets EU with tariffs3 hours ago
-
Texas child dies in measles outbreak, first US fatality in years3 hours ago
-
Hollywood giant Gene Hackman and wife found dead at home3 hours ago
-
Influencer Andrew Tate facing charges in Romania leaves for US3 hours ago
-
Ethiopia, Somalia reaffirm ties after diplomatic row3 hours ago
-
Bosnia court verdict tests country's uneasy peace3 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: PLANETS Co., Ltd.3 hours ago
-
Russia, US hold talks in Istanbul on easing embassy curbs2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi meets with Chairman, CIDCA in Beijing3 hours ago
-
WHO decides mpox epidemic still global health emergency3 hours ago