Forbidden city launches drama production technologies

The Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, has announced the launch of a drama production featuring various innovative storytelling technologies

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, has announced the launch of a drama production featuring various innovative storytelling technologies.

By means of advanced technologies including 5G plus 4K ultra-high definition videos, interactive multiple story endings and an immersive experience, the "Glory of the Forbidden City" tells a story of a talented craftsman Kuai Xiang from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), who took part in the designing and building of the imperial palace.