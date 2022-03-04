UrduPoint.com

Forceful Alteration Of Indo-Pacific Status Quo Unacceptable - Quad Leaders

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Forceful Alteration of Indo-Pacific Status Quo Unacceptable - Quad Leaders

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The leaders of the Quad, consisting of the United States, India, Japan and Australia, during a virtual summit on Thursday voiced a unified position condemning attempts to unilaterally modify the status quo in the Indo-Pacific region, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

"Unilateral changes to the status quo by force or coercion like the recent Russian aggression against #Ukraine are also unacceptable in the Indo-Pacific region. It is critically important for us to bring about a free and open Indo-Pacific," Kishida was quoted as saying by his office on Twitter.

The Quad's joint readout echoed this position, saying the four met to reiterate the adherence to "a free and open Indo-Pacific, in which the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states is respected."

"(The Quad leaders) reaffirmed their dedication to the Quad as a mechanism to promote regional stability and prosperity," the joint statement added.

Kishida further noted that the sides agreed to hold a face-to-face summit "within a few months" in Tokyo. Earlier, the Japanese media had repeatedly reported that the Quad summit could be held late May.

"We agreed we will work in close cooperation to ensure the success of our next face-to-face Quad summit, which will be held in Tokyo in the coming months," Kishida said.

The Quad was installed in 2007 by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as an informal consultation mechanism of four countries sharing the values of "a free and open Indo-Pacific region." The dialogue was paralleled by an annual joint military exercise, Exercise Malabar, with the diplomatic and military arrangement widely seen as a response to China's surging economic and military influence in the region. The Chinese government denounced the dialogue, lodging a formal diplomatic protest to its participants, regarding Quad as "Asian NATO."

More Stories From World

