Forces Interested In Power Seizure Took Advantage Of Kazakh Protests - Russian Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Forces interested in a violent seizure of power took advantage of the peaceful protests held in Kazakhstan in early January, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Forces interested in a violent seizure of power took advantage of the peaceful protests held in Kazakhstan in early January, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Peaceful protests of a socio-economic nature were used by forces interested in a violent seizure of power," Syromolotov said, adding that they needed to destabilize the domestic political situation in Kazakhstan for this purpose.

According to the diplomat, Kazakhstan has faced an unprecedented challenge to its statehood, security and sovereignty.

