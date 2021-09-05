RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) Forces loyal to Guinean President Alpha Conde have detained 25 soldiers who participated in the military coup attempt in the capital of Conakry, a local source told Sputnik on Sunday.

Jeune Afrique news outlet reported earlier in the day that a coup d'etat was underway in Guinea.

"Forces loyal to the Guinean president detained 25 soldiers who partook in the military mutiny in Guinea's capital of Conakry," the source said.