UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Forces Of Libya's GNA Seize Town Of Bani Waled From LNA - Military Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 01:40 AM

Forces of Libya's GNA Seize Town of Bani Waled From LNA - Military Spokesman

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) The forces of Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) have entered the town of Bani Waled, located roughly 110 miles southeast of Tripoli, which was previously held by the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, GNA military spokesman Mohammed Qanunu said on Friday.

"GNA forces took control of Bani Waled Airport and entered the town itself," a statement by Qanunu published by the official Twitter account of Operation Volcano of Rage, the mission name for the GNA forces' counteroffensive against the LNA, read.

Earlier in the day, Qanunu stated that the GNA forces had also seized the town of Tarhuna, which was one of Haftar's major strongholds in western Libya.

The GNA on Thursday stated that its forces have completely pushed the LNA out of Tripoli. Haftar launched an offensive on the Libyan capital in January but has suffered losses after the GNA began a counteroffensive in April.

Haftar stated that the LNA had moved its forces out of the administrative borders of Tripoli in order to expedite the resumption of UN-led talks within the 5+5 Joint Military Commission, which was established after January's Berlin peace conference on Libya.

Related Topics

Army Twitter Bani Berlin Tripoli Libya January April Government Airport

Recent Stories

World Health Organisation calls for wearing face m ..

2 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

2 hours ago

MoHaP urges diabetic patients not to stop taking M ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Environment Day

3 hours ago

Boy electrocuted while lifting kite from electric ..

55 minutes ago

Webinar titled 'Time for Nature' held to mark Envi ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.