(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, told Sputnik on Monday that the massive use of combat drones by the forces of the western-based Government of National Accord (GNA) prevented it from seizing Tripoli

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, told Sputnik on Monday that the massive use of combat drones by the forces of the western-based Government of National Accord (GNA) prevented it from seizing Tripoli.

Haftar has for months sought to take control over the Libyan capital, which is currently the seat of the UN-backed GNA. Last week, the LNA said it had repelled all attacks by the forces of the GNA on its military base southwest of Tripoli and Haftar vowed to establish control over the capital soon.

"Drones have become the main weapon [used by the GNA]. This has had a very big impact on battles, prolonging the battle for Tripoli," LNA spokesman Maj. Gen. Ahmad Mismari said.

According to the spokesman, the GNA forces widely use combat drones made in Turkey in their clashes with the LNA.

The situation in Libya escalated in mid-April when GNA said that it had launched a rapid offensive west of the country's capital and taken control over the cities of Sabratah and Surman. A day later, an official from the GNA's Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that Tripoli-based forces had captured the coastal area from the city of Misrata, located to the east of the capital, to the city of Zuwara close to the Tunisian border.

In late April, Haftar announced the LNA was quitting the Skhirat agreement, which had led to the formation of the GNA. He also said that the LNA was now taking control of the country, which was opposed by the GNA and the international community.