Forces Of Russia's Black Sea, Baltic Fleets Detect, Escort US, German Aircraft - Military

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 08:32 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Air defense forces of Russia's Black Sea and Baltic fleets have detected US Navy P-8A Poseidon and U-2S planes and Germany's P-3C Orion maritime surveillance aircraft and escorted them, the National Defense Control Center said on Wednesday in a statement.

"On July 22, the actions of the US Navy P-8A Poseidon and U-2S reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea, as well as the German Air Force's P-3C Orion reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea were detected by reconnaissance radar systems of the Black Sea and Baltic Fleets' air defense forces on duty," the statement reads.

The statement stressed that the US aircraft and Germany's plane were escorted by the fleets' forces, and have been prevented from crossing into the Russian airspace.

