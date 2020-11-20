UrduPoint.com
Forces Of Unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Leave Agdam Area - Russian Peacekeeping Mission

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 05:41 PM

Rmed units of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic have left the Agdam area of Karabakh, which will now be transferred under control of Baku, the head of the headquarters of the Russian military personnel. Maj. Gen. Andrey Volkov said Friday

AGDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Armed units of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic have left the Agdam area of Karabakh, which will now be transferred under control of Baku, the head of the headquarters of the Russian military personnel. Maj. Gen. Andrey Volkov said Friday.

"The role of the Russian peacekeeping mission is to ensure the safety of civilians, to ensure that Armenian units leave the area in strict compliance with the agreement they have already left � and ensure that the Azeri armed forces enter Agdam area and assume control of it in an organized manner," Volkov told reporters.

