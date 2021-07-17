UrduPoint.com
Ford Announces 3 Recalls Including For More Than 750,000 Explorers - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 02:00 AM

Ford Announces 3 Recalls Including for More Than 750,000 Explorers - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) The Ford Motor Company on Friday issued three safety recalls for certain Explorer sport utility vehicles as well as for Lincoln Aviator vehicles, citing concerns over increased crash and fire risks.

"Ford is issuing a safety recall for approximately 774,696 2013-2017 Ford Explorer vehicles that may experience a seized cross-axis ball joint that may cause a fractured rear suspension toe link. Affected vehicles may experience a clunk noise, unusual handling, or a misaligned rear wheel. Fracture of a rear toe link significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash," the company said in a statement.

Ford also issued a safety recall for approximately 34,939 2020-2021 F-350 Super Duty vehicles with 6.

7-liter engine and single rear wheel axle for a rear axle housing spring seat interface weld issue that can result in a disconnected driveshaft. This places the vehicle at risk of losing motive power or transmission park function, increasing the chances of an accident.

The company said that it has likewise issued a safety recall for the Lincoln luxury line, as approximately 40,995 2020-2021 Lincoln Aviator vehicles equipped with three-liter gas engines have insecure battery cable wire harnesses.

Ford also said it plans on releasing owner notifications in the coming weeks with instructions on when and how to have the vehicles inspected and potentially fixed should they have the aforementioned defects.

