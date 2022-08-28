UrduPoint.com

Ford Belonging To Princess Diana Goes Under Hammer For $851,000 - Auction House

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Ford Belonging to Princess Diana Goes Under Hammer for $851,000 - Auction House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) Princess Diana's car, Ford Escort RS Turbo S1, went under the hammer for 724,500 Pounds ($851,250), UK's Silverstone Auctions said on Sunday.

According to the auction house, the ford with a mileage of 24,900 miles was the last car of the late princess, belonging to Diana from 1985 to 1988.

Initially, the car was white, but was painted black for safety reasons. An additional rear view mirror for a security officer and a radio receiver in the glove box were also installed in the car.

"Registered on the 23rd August 1985, this RS Turbo Series 1 and its famous driver were to be extensively photographed outside the boutiques of Chelsea and the restaurants of Kensington over the next few years. One press photo shows the future King, His Royal Highness Prince William, sat in the back with his mother smiling at the wheel," the auction house said.

Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 at the age of 36. Her sons Prince William and Prince Harry were 15 and 12 at the time, respectively.

Related Topics

Driver Car Died Turbo Paris United Kingdom August Sunday From Ford Chelsea Prince William

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

6 hours ago
 3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

14 hours ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

14 hours ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

14 hours ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.