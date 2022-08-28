Ford Belonging to Princess Diana Goes Under Hammer for $851,000 - Auction House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) Princess Diana's car, Ford Escort RS Turbo S1, went under the hammer for 724,500 Pounds ($851,250), UK's Silverstone Auctions said on Sunday.

According to the auction house, the ford with a mileage of 24,900 miles was the last car of the late princess, belonging to Diana from 1985 to 1988.

Initially, the car was white, but was painted black for safety reasons. An additional rear view mirror for a security officer and a radio receiver in the glove box were also installed in the car.

"Registered on the 23rd August 1985, this RS Turbo Series 1 and its famous driver were to be extensively photographed outside the boutiques of Chelsea and the restaurants of Kensington over the next few years. One press photo shows the future King, His Royal Highness Prince William, sat in the back with his mother smiling at the wheel," the auction house said.

Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 at the age of 36. Her sons Prince William and Prince Harry were 15 and 12 at the time, respectively.