Ford Canada, Union Strike Deal Securing $1.5Bln in Investment for Electric Car Lines

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Ford Canada and the union representing its unionized employees have struck a deal securing nearly $1.5 billion in investments for new electric vehicle lines, Unifor National President Jerry Dias said in a statement on Tuesday.

"I am pleased to announce investments as part of our settlement totaling $1.95 billion Dollars [$1.47 billion USD] to build electric vehicles in Canada, primarily in our workplaces in Oakville and Windsor," Dias said via Twitter.

The three-year national labor contract will see plants in the cities of Oakville and Windsor retool their lines to begin electric vehicle production after the production of Ford and Lincoln SUVs ends at the plant in 2023.

There are, however, reports that the Federal government has approached Ford Canada with a proposal to provide up to $1.13 billion in support for electric vehicle manufacturing in Canada. According to the reports, the proposal is a part of a $1.5-billion government strategy to bring electric vehicle manufacturing to the province of Ontario.

It is unclear if Ford Canada reached any agreement with the Canadian government prior to striking a deal with Unifor. Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Unifor had targeted Ford for job action, citing the lack of investment in electric vehicle production in Canada.

"I selected Ford because we think the company is prepared to reward our members, make a commitment to continue manufacturing in Canada, and has a vision that we think is in the best interest of the industry and the economy," Dias had said. "Worldwide we have seen more than $300 billion dollars [225.23 billion USD] announced for electric vehicle production and not one dime is destined for Canada. Our members want that to change."

Electric vehicle production at the Oakville and Windsor plants is expected to commence in 2024, with the first vehicles rolling off the line in 2025, according to Dias.

Ford of Canada employs nearly 5,400 unionized workers in Canada.