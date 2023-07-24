Ford launches 'hands-free' driving on UK motorways

In a scene Ford hopes to see across Europe "soon", the first hands-free car model allowed on the UK's fastest roads zoomed down a motorway before slowing down as the back of a truck appeared

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :In a scene Ford hopes to see across Europe "soon", the first hands-free car model allowed on the UK's fastest roads zoomed down a motorway before slowing down as the back of a truck appeared.

Travelling at 60 miles per hour (100 kilometres per hour), the small SUV remained within its lane as an AFP journalist took a ride in the driver's seat along the M11 motorway north of London.

Ford activated the "BlueCruise" self-drive option on its electric flagship, the Mustang Mach-E, in the UK in April.

After debuting in the United States in 2021, the option is now available on 6,000 kilometres (3,700 miles) of UK "blue zones" motorways -- equipped with four lanes and central dividers -- from Dover to Scotland.

While the driver's hands are free, the car ensures that there is no fiddling with phones -- and that eyes are fixed on the road -- thanks to several cameras and infrared sensors.

The on-board computer offers to take over driving duties when it enters the motorway, but when it detects that the driver has looked away for 10 seconds, a voice says: "Look at the road. Resume control".

If the warning is not heeded, the car will slam on the brakes and sound warnings.

Some 500 early adopters have joined the trial in Britain, paying �17.99 (21 Euros) per month.

In North America, the option is also available on the F-150 pickup truck and the Expedition SUV.

Ford claims that 200,000 drivers use it, with no accidents.

Competitor General Motors also offers hands-free driving, as does Mercedes on the German autobahn, but only in traffic jams with a maximum speed of 60 kmh imposed.