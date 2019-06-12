Ford Motor Company Recalls Over 1.2Mln Cars Over Safety Reasons - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Ford Motor Company decided on Wednesday to recall more than 1.2 million cars in North America over safety concerns.

"Ford is issuing a safety recall on select 2011-17 Ford Explorer vehicles. Vehicles that are exposed to frequent full rear suspension articulation (jounce and rebound) may experience a fractured rear suspension toe link. A fracture of a rear toe link significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash ... This action affects approximately 1.2 million vehicles in the United States and federalized territories, approximately 28,000 in Canada and one in Mexico," the company said in a statement.

The company also decided to recall a number of 2013 Ford F-150 vehicles with 6-speed automatic transmission over problems with transmission calibration.

"This action affects approximately 123,000 vehicles in North America, including approximately 107,850 in the United States and federalized territories and approximately 15,200 in Canada," the statement stressed.

The corporation recalled some 2009-2016 Ford Econoline vehicles with 5.4-liter engine because of loss of motive power issue.

"This action affects approximately 4,300 vehicles in North America, including 3,868 in the United States and federalized territories and 445 in Canada," the company noted.

The fourth safety recall affects 12,000 vehicles in Canada over rear suspensions toe link issue.

Last year, Ford Motor Company recalled several millions of vehicles over safety reasons.