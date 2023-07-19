Open Menu

Ford Plant In Missouri Evacuated After Report Of Man With Explosives - Sheriff's Office

Published July 19, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) An assembly plant of US automaker Ford in Clay County in the US state of Missouri has been evacuated and temporarily shut down after the police received a call from a person who claimed to be armed with explosives inside the building, the county sheriff's office said on Wednesday.

"The Clay County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible threat at the Ford plant in (the village of) Claycomo. At about 5:20 PM today (22:20 GMT), July 18, a call came into Ford's safety and risk management team from a man who claimed to be armed with explosives, a rifle, and a handgun.

He said he was barricaded in the second floor bathroom in the paint area of the plant. Ford has ceased all production and evacuated the plant," the office said in a statement.

A police special response team was unable to find the suspect inside the building on their initial search, the sheriff's office said, adding that more teams had been sent to the site to help officers with searches of the rest of the facility.

The plant will stay closed until the threat is neutralized, the office said.

