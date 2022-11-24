Ford Recalls Almost 519,000 Cars in US Over Possible Fuel Injector Problems

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US car maker Ford Motor Co. announced on Thursday the recall of almost 519,000 cars in the United States due to possible problems with fuel injectors creating an under hood fire hazard

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) US car maker Ford Motor Co. announced on Thursday the recall of almost 519,000 cars in the United States due to possible problems with fuel injectors creating an under hood fire hazard.

"Ford Motor Company will urge owners of 2020-2023 MY Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.

5L engines to visit their dealership to inspect for a potential cracked fuel injector," the company said in a statement, adding that "this recall affects 518,993 vehicles in the United States."

A cracked fuel injector can cause fuel or fuel vapor to build up near hot surfaces when the engine is running, which can lead to a fire under the hood, the company said.

According to the US Department of Transport, Ford has already announced 64 recalls in 2022 potentially covering over 8.6 million cars.