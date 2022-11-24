UrduPoint.com

Ford Recalls Almost 519,000 Cars In US Over Possible Fuel Injector Problems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Ford Recalls Almost 519,000 Cars in US Over Possible Fuel Injector Problems

US car maker Ford Motor Co. announced on Thursday the recall of almost 519,000 cars in the United States due to possible problems with fuel injectors creating an under hood fire hazard

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) US car maker Ford Motor Co. announced on Thursday the recall of almost 519,000 cars in the United States due to possible problems with fuel injectors creating an under hood fire hazard.

"Ford Motor Company will urge owners of 2020-2023 MY Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.

5L engines to visit their dealership to inspect for a potential cracked fuel injector," the company said in a statement, adding that "this recall affects 518,993 vehicles in the United States."

A cracked fuel injector can cause fuel or fuel vapor to build up near hot surfaces when the engine is running, which can lead to a fire under the hood, the company said.

According to the US Department of Transport, Ford has already announced 64 recalls in 2022 potentially covering over 8.6 million cars.

Related Topics

Fire Company Visit Vehicles Car Lead United States Ford Million

Recent Stories

Opposition leader appreciates President for signi ..

Opposition leader appreciates President for signing summary of top appointments ..

18 seconds ago
 Sindh Theater Festival successfully ended

Sindh Theater Festival successfully ended

20 seconds ago
 Sheikhupura murders: Court extends judicial remand ..

Sheikhupura murders: Court extends judicial remand of accused for 14 days

21 seconds ago
 No laxity in execution of Kisan Package to be tole ..

No laxity in execution of Kisan Package to be tolerated: PM

22 seconds ago
 Int'l Day for 'Elimination of Violence against Wom ..

Int'l Day for 'Elimination of Violence against Women' to be marked tomorrow

3 minutes ago
 Philippine Senator Proposes Decriminalizing Drugs ..

Philippine Senator Proposes Decriminalizing Drugs Consumption Due to Overcrowded ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.