UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ford Shifts Product Lineup To Electric Vehicles With $29Bln Investment In Next 4 Years

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 03:30 AM

Ford Shifts Product Lineup to Electric Vehicles With $29Bln Investment in Next 4 Years

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Ford plans to invest $22 billion through 2025 to electrify the company's lineup of cars and trucks plus another $7 billion to develop autonomous vehicles, CEO Jim Farley said.

"The transformation of Ford is happening and so is our leadership of the EV (electric vehicle) revolution and development of autonomous driving," Farley said in a press release on Thursday. "We're now allocating a combined $29 billion in capital and tremendous talent to these two areas, and bringing customers high-volume, connected electric SUVs, commercial vans and pickup trucks."

As electric vehicles become Primary in Ford's lineup, the company plans to add manufacturing capacity to a network of plants that already make such cars and trucks in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China, Farley said.

The $22 billion is nearly double what the company had previously committed between now and 2025, Farley added.

In addition, Ford said it plans to introduce the first "E-Transit" commercial van late this year followed by an all-electric F-150 pickup truck in mid 2022.

Electric vehicles will also become fundamental to the Lincoln luxury brand and the Transit commercial lineup, the latter across a variety of body styles and customized interiors, the release said.

Related Topics

China Canada Company Vehicles Vehicle Lincoln Van United States Mexico Ford Billion

Recent Stories

International Day for Human Fraternity revives hop ..

2 hours ago

International Court of Justice dismisses Qatar&#03 ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM review latest reg ..

3 hours ago

ERC continues relief operations in quake-hit areas ..

3 hours ago

‘International Forum on Human Fraternity’ open ..

5 hours ago

Lahore High Court directs for taking steps to set ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.