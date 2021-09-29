Ford, SKI Investing $11.4Bln to Make New Electric Trucks, Lithium Batteries - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The Ford Motor Company is joining with SK Innovation (SKI) to build two new manufacturing complexes costing $11.4 billion in the US states of Tennessee and Kentucky over the next four years, the corporation announced.

"Ford plans to make the largest ever US investment in electric vehicles at one time by any automotive manufacturer and, together with its partner, SK Innovation, plans to invest $11.4 billion and create nearly 11,000 new jobs at the Tennessee and Kentucky mega-sites," the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

An all-new $5.6 billion mega campus in Stanton, Tennessee, called Blue Oval City, will create approximately 6,000 new jobs and reimagine how vehicles and batteries are manufactured, the release said.

The complex is designed to be carbon neutral with zero waste to landfill once fully operational, it said.

"In central Kentucky, Ford plans to build a dedicated battery manufacturing complex with SK Innovation - the $5.8 billion BlueOvalSK Battery Park... Twin battery plants on the site are intended to supply Ford's North American assembly plants with locally assembled batteries for powering next-generation electric Ford and Lincoln vehicles," the release added.

The Blue Oval City complex will be constructed on a nearly 6-square-mile site in west Tennessee and build next-generation electric F-series pickups and advanced batteries. Ford is also investing $90 million in Texas to train skilled technicians to service connected, electric zero-emission vehicles, according to the release.