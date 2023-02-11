UrduPoint.com

Ford To Build $3.5Bln Battery Plant In Michigan With Chinese Partner - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2023 | 04:30 AM

Ford to Build $3.5Bln Battery Plant in Michigan With Chinese Partner - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) US auto giant Ford as soon as Monday could announce plans to construct a $3.5 billion lithium iron phosphate battery plant in Michigan, which will be co-owned by a Chinese company, Reuters reported, citing sources.

Ford and its Chinese partner - Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) - declined to comment on the plans, the report said on Friday.

The plant will reportedly be built in Marshall, Michigan - about 100 miles west of Detroit - and eventually employ some 2,500 workers.

The move comes amid Biden administration efforts to reduce its critical material reliance on China, which dominates the global electric vehicle (EV) battery market.

