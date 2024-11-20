Ford To Cut 4,000 Jobs In Europe
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2024 | 11:28 PM
US car giant Ford on Wednesday announced 4,000 more job cuts in Europe, mostly in Germany and Britain, in the latest blow to the continent's beleaguered car industry
Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) US car giant Ford on Wednesday announced 4,000 more job cuts in Europe, mostly in Germany and Britain, in the latest blow to the continent's beleaguered car industry.
"The company has incurred significant losses in recent years," Ford said in a statement, blaming "the industry shift to electrified vehicles and new competition".
The move will affect 2,900 jobs in Germany, 800 in the UK and 300 in western Europe by the end of 2027, a Ford spokesman told AFP.
"It is critical to take difficult but decisive action to ensure Ford's future competitiveness in Europe," said Dave Johnston, Ford's European vice-president in the statement.
The company also said it was adjusting the production of its Explorer and Capri models, resulting in reduced hours at its Cologne plant in the first quarter of 2025.
Europe's car industry has been plunged into crisis by high manufacturing costs, a stuttering switch to electric vehicles and increased competition in key market China.
Germany's Volkswagen has been among those hardest hit, announcing in September that it was considering the unprecedented move of closing some factories in Germany.
"The European automotive industry is in a very demanding and serious situation," Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume said at the time.
Ford had already announced in February 2023 that it was planning to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe, including 2,300 in Germany and 1,300 in Britain.
The company said then it was planning to reduce the number of models developed for Europe, concentrate on the profitable van segment and speed up the transition to electric vehicles.
Ford currently has around 28,000 employees in Europe with 15,000 in Germany, according to the company's works council.
Recent Stories
LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts
Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis
Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods
Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings
Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat Sch ..
Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle
'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting death
Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found alive
NA Standing Committee visits Pakistan Steel Mills
Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings
U.S. vetoes Gaza ceasefire resolution at U.N. Security Council
One Direction stars attend Liam Payne's funeral in UK
More Stories From World
-
Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods4 minutes ago
-
'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting death23 seconds ago
-
Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found alive25 seconds ago
-
U.S. vetoes Gaza ceasefire resolution at U.N. Security Council29 seconds ago
-
One Direction stars attend Liam Payne's funeral in UK14 seconds ago
-
Arnault family to complete Paris FC acquisition "in coming days"16 seconds ago
-
China firmly supports Pakistan's effort of fighting terrorism: Spokesperson2 hours ago
-
Legacy of Germany's Merkel under fire ahead of memoirs2 hours ago
-
French farmers lift border blockade after talks with PM2 hours ago
-
UN nuclear chief welcomes Iran's 'concrete step' on uranium stockpile4 hours ago
-
US envoy heading to Israel to press for truce with Hezbollah4 hours ago
-
'Rust' to premiere three years after on-set shooting6 hours ago