Ford To Manufacture, Sell Mustang Mach-E In China

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 12:21 PM

CHICAGO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Ford Motor Co. will manufacture and sell its new and all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV in China.

The vehicle will be manufactured by its joint venture with a Chinese automaker, Changan Ford, local media quoted the Dearborn-based automaker as saying on Thursday.

The China-built Mach-E will feature a "smart cockpit" equipped with Ford's driver-assist technologies and an infotainment system that will receive upgrades via over-the-air software updates. The vehicle will have the capability of hands-free driving on prequalified sections of divided highways.

The Mach-E sold in China will have an estimated driving range of more than 600 km.

While Ford's vehicle sales in the United States dropped 15.6 percent in 2020, its sales in China grew 6.1 percent.

