UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ford To Unveil All-electric F-150 Pickup

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 10:29 PM

Ford to unveil all-electric F-150 pickup

One day after winning an enthusiastic endorsement from President Joe Biden, Ford will officially preview the all-electric version of its best-selling F-150 truck on Wednesday

Dearborn, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :One day after winning an enthusiastic endorsement from President Joe Biden, Ford will officially preview the all-electric version of its best-selling F-150 truck on Wednesday.

The battery-powered Ford F-150 "Lightning" is part of the US auto giant's $22 billion campaign to ramp up its electric vehicle offerings by 2025.

"This sucker's quick," Biden said Tuesday afternoon following a spin in the pickup in Dearborn, Michigan.

Ford is already selling an all-electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E sport utility vehicle, but the Lightning will be the first battery-powered incarnation of the F-150.

The F-150, first launched by Ford in 1948, has long been the top-selling US vehicle and a critical model for the 118-year-old company.

Ford has avoided releasing details about the auto ahead of the official launch at 9:30 pm Wednesday local time (01:30 GMT).

However, Biden revealed Tuesday that the Lightning can hit 0-60 mph in about 4.4 seconds.

The US president visited Ford's Michigan operation to build support for $2 trillion infrastructure plan, which includes $174 billion for electric vehicle development.

Biden described the electric truck as a critical aspect of the fight to "save the planet" from global warming.

Chief Executive Jim Farley touted the vehicle at the company's annual meeting earlier this month, telling shareholders the company is "electrifying some of the most iconic nameplates at Ford" as part of its growth strategy.

"We will not cede ground in the EVs to others in vehicle segments where millions of customers rely on us and Ford as the established leader," Farly said. "This is our home turf."Ford has said it will be build the new F-150 electric model in Dearborn by mid-2022.

Related Topics

Company Vehicle From Ford Billion Million

Recent Stories

HCHF expresses grave concern over current events b ..

1 hour ago

Minister doles out millions among Attock's bar ass ..

1 minute ago

Minister for enhancing dengue surveillance testing ..

1 minute ago

Two committed suicide in separate incidents

1 minute ago

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

1 minute ago

Covid-19 keep upward trend in Attock district

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.