Forecast of Global Airline Loses Increases With Extended Anti-COVID-19 Limits - IATA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Domestic and international airlines expect to lose more than half of the revenue originally expected for all 2020 due to repeated extensions of the anti-coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The COVID-19 crisis will see airline passenger revenues drop by $314 billion in 2020, a 55 percent decline compared to 2019," the release said.

On 24 March, IATA estimated $252 billion in lost revenues, a 44 percent drop from 2019, the release added.

The updated figures reflect the imposition by many nations of severe domestic restrictions lasting three months as well as the extension of some restrictions on international travel beyond three months, the release said.

Worldwide, the bleaker outlook for airlines reflects the growth in novel coronavirus cases in Africa and Latin America, which previously reported a relatively small presence of the disease, the release added.

The IATA also predicted that global airlines could burn through $61 billion of cash reserves in the April-June quarter alone, the release added.