Forecasters Lift Singapore's 2024 Growth To 2.6 Pct
Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 01:30 PM
SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said Wednesday that economists and analysts polled in the quarterly Survey of Professional Forecasters expected the country's gross domestic product (GDP) to expand by 2.6 percent in 2024.
The number was 0.2 points higher than the 2.4 percent GDP forecast in the previous survey report.
Respondents lifted the growth forecast for finance and insurance, construction, wholesale and retail trade sectors, but lowered the expectation for manufacturing, as well as accommodation and food services.
A slowdown in external growth was the most cited downside risk to Singapore's growth, according to the survey of opinions from 21 economists and analysts.
Meanwhile, robust growth in China and faster-than-expected tech cycle recovery would contribute to a positive economic outcome.
