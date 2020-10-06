Forecasts of COVID-19 Spread Slowdown in Warm Weather Did Not Come True - Epidemiologist

Predictions that the spread of COVID-19 will slow down in warm weather did not come true, Natalya Pshenichnaya, deputy director for clinical and analytical works of Rospotrebnadzor's Central Research Institute of Epidemiology, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Predictions that the spread of COVID-19 will slow down in warm weather did not come true, Natalya Pshenichnaya, deputy director for clinical and analytical works of Rospotrebnadzor's Central Research Institute of Epidemiology, said.

"Predictions that warmer conditions reduce the transmission efficiency of COVID-19 ... did not come true, additional intervention is still needed to contain the spread of infection," Pshenichnaya said at the Virology Days 2020 forum.

She clarified that higher temperature, as well as high humidity, did not affect the intensity of transmission of the virus.