Foreign Actors Must Not 'impose Will' On Protests: Top Iraq Cleric

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 04:07 PM

Foreign actors must not 'impose will' on protests: top Iraq cleric

Iraq's top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani warned foreign actors on Friday against interfering in anti-government protests that erupted early last month and urged political factions to avoid "infighting

Karbala, Iraq, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Iraq's top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani warned foreign actors on Friday against interfering in anti-government protests that erupted early last month and urged political factions to avoid "infighting.

""No person or group, no side with a particular view, no regional or international actor may seize the will of the Iraqi people and impose its will on them," Sistani said in his weekly sermon read by a representative.

