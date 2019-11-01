Foreign Actors Must Not 'impose Will' On Protests: Top Iraq Cleric
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 04:07 PM
Iraq's top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani warned foreign actors on Friday against interfering in anti-government protests that erupted early last month and urged political factions to avoid "infighting
Karbala, Iraq, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Iraq's top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani warned foreign actors on Friday against interfering in anti-government protests that erupted early last month and urged political factions to avoid "infighting.
""No person or group, no side with a particular view, no regional or international actor may seize the will of the Iraqi people and impose its will on them," Sistani said in his weekly sermon read by a representative.