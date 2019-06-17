(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Foreign aerobatic groups have refused to accept the invitation to participate in the flight program of the international military-technical forum Army-2019 to be held in the Moscow Region in late June , Evgeny Andrianov, the general director of International Congresses and Exhibitions company , the organizer of the forum, said on Monday.

"Foreign aerobatic teams refused to participate in the flight program of Army-2019. They were invited, but no one accepted [the invitation]," Andrianov told reporters.

The flight program of last year's forum included a performance by the Chinese Air Force's August 1st aerobatic team, as well as such renowned Russian teams as Strizhi (Swifts) and Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights).

This year's edition of the international forum will take place at the Patriot Expocenter in the Moscow Region from June 25-30.