Foreign Agent Nonprofits In Russia To Be Fined Up To $6,500 For Labeling Breach- Draft Law

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Non-profit organizations found to be acting in Russia in the interest of foreign entities will face fines of up to $6,500 for failing to label their publications as coming from a "foreign agent," according to a draft law submitted to the lower house of the Russian parliament on Monday.

The draft says that a failure to abide by this provision will incur "an administrative fine from 100,000 to 300,000 rubles for officials... and from 300,000 to 500,000 rubles for legal entities."

Managers and employees of foreign-funded civic society organizations involved in political activities may also be slapped with a fine of 5,000 rubles for spreading unlabeled materials via media or online.

