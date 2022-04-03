UrduPoint.com

Foreign Agent Who Planned To Assassinate President Tokayev Detained In Kazakhstan - NSC

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2022 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) Kazakh special services have detained a foreign intelligence agent who had been planning to assassinate Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the National Security Committee (NSC) of the Republic of Kazakhstan said on Sunday.

"On March 25, 2022, in the city of Nur-Sultan, the NSC counterintelligence detained a foreign intelligence agent... who was planning an assassination attempt on the President of Kazakhstan and a number of high-ranking civil servants," the NSC press service said in a statement.

According to the release, a foreign-made sniper rifle, drugs and a large amount of money were seized from the suspect during the search.

During the preliminary investigation, the suspect admitted to having planned to commit terrorist acts against members of special and law enforcement agencies and to having worked on promoting anti-Russia propaganda in Kazakhstan by publishing relevant materials on social networks, "on the instructions and in the interests of a foreign state."

