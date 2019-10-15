UrduPoint.com
Foreign Aid In Northeast Syria Fully Halted: Kurds

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 04:04 PM

Foreign aid in northeast Syria fully halted: Kurds

The week-old Turkish invasion of northeastern Syria has forced all international humanitarian organisations to leave the area, a statement from the local Kurdish administration said Tuesday

Qamishli, Syria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The week-old Turkish invasion of northeastern Syria has forced all international humanitarian organisations to leave the area, a statement from the local Kurdish administration said Tuesday.

"The humanitarian plight of the displaced in areas targeted by the aggression has worsened with all humanitarian aid being cut and all international organisations ceasing their activities," the statement said.

