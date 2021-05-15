Foreign Airlines Continue Flights to Israel Despite Armed Conflict With Palestine - Source

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) Foreign airline companies continue flights to Israel despite the continuous exchange with rockets with Palestine's Hamas, a senior aviation source told Sputnik on Saturday.

As the conflict escalated throughout this week, Israeli media reported that major European airlines, including Austrian Airlines, British Airways and Lufthansa, were suspending flights to Israel over safety concerns.

"Not at all," the source said, when asked whether media reports that all airlines halted flights to Israel were true.

"The flights of several foreign airlines, including [Greece's] Bluebird, Georgian, Turkish and Bulgarian airlines, are scheduled for tomorrow," the source added.