Foreign Ambassadors In Tajikistan Did Not Create Group Against Taliban - Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 07:14 PM

Foreign Ambassadors in Tajikistan Did Not Create Group Against Taliban - Diplomat

Foreign ambassadors in Tajikistan have not created an opposition group against the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zahir Agbar has told Sputnik

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Foreign ambassadors in Tajikistan have not created an opposition group against the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zahir Agbar has told Sputnik.

"We have good working contacts with all the ambassadors accredited in Tajikistan, even with those who support the Taliban, even with the Pakistani ambassador. Despite having political contacts with them, nevertheless, these countries do not recognize them as a state. No opposition group was organized here," the diplomat said.

