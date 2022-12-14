UrduPoint.com

Foreign Arms Supplied To Ukraine Sold On Black Market, In Particular To Africa - DPR Head

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2022 | 05:10 AM

Foreign Arms Supplied to Ukraine Sold on Black Market, in Particular to Africa - DPR Head

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Foreign weapons being supplied to Ukraine, including Javelin anti-tank systems, are sold on the black market, in particular to Africa, Denis Pushilin, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I haven't seen anything new lately, but the arms that continue to come to Ukraine can now be easily bought.

And now Ukraine is becoming one of the central suppliers of weapons on the black market, on the darknet you can buy the weapons that are supplied to Ukraine as part of assistance and support by Western countries," Pushilin said.

The acting head of the DPR specified that this included Javelins, which, he said, can now be easily found on the darknet.

"This kind of weaponry is being moved in large quantities to African countries, too," he said.

Related Topics

Africa Ukraine Buy Donetsk Market

Recent Stories

State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports ..

State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports of US Sending Patriot Systems ..

5 hours ago
 Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former S ..

Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former Serbian Police Officer Arrested ..

5 hours ago
 Sam Bankman-Fried: crypto rock star facing life in ..

Sam Bankman-Fried: crypto rock star facing life in jail

5 hours ago
 Amnesty lashes Morocco, Spain over Melilla migrant ..

Amnesty lashes Morocco, Spain over Melilla migrant 'carnage'

5 hours ago
 Russian Oil Can Find Way to Global Market Through ..

Russian Oil Can Find Way to Global Market Through Chinese Refineries - Ex-Regula ..

5 hours ago
 Price Cap on Russian Oil May Lead to Higher Fuel P ..

Price Cap on Russian Oil May Lead to Higher Fuel Prices in Long Term - Ex-Regula ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.