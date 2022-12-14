Foreign Arms Supplied to Ukraine Sold on Black Market, in Particular to Africa - DPR Head

(@FahadShabbir)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Foreign weapons being supplied to Ukraine, including Javelin anti-tank systems, are sold on the black market, in particular to Africa, Denis Pushilin, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I haven't seen anything new lately, but the arms that continue to come to Ukraine can now be easily bought.

And now Ukraine is becoming one of the central suppliers of weapons on the black market, on the darknet you can buy the weapons that are supplied to Ukraine as part of assistance and support by Western countries," Pushilin said.

The acting head of the DPR specified that this included Javelins, which, he said, can now be easily found on the darknet.

"This kind of weaponry is being moved in large quantities to African countries, too," he said.