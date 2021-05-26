UrduPoint.com
Foreign Authorities Fail To React To Threats Against Belarusian Embassies - Makei

Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:52 PM

Belarusian embassies abroad keep receiving both psychological and physical threats but local authorities either ignore this or react too late, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Belarusian embassies abroad keep receiving both psychological and physical threats but local authorities either ignore this or react too late, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Friday.

"Our embassies are facing tough pressure in a number of so-called rule-of-law states. They face psychological and physical threats, our flag is being insulted, while local authorities prefer not to notice this or to react belatedly. For example today, there were threats that the building could be set on fire," Makei said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

