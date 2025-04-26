Open Menu

Foreign Carmakers Strive For 'China Speed' To Stay In Race

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Ningbo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) In fluid synchronisation, dozens of robotic arms picked up metal parts and welded them onto vehicle beds, as car skeletons gradually took shape and progressed along an automated factory floor near the eastern Chinese city of Ningbo.

Across the country, car models rolling off assembly lines like this have gone from concept to release in record time -- known in the industry as "China Speed", the envy of foreign competitors.

At EV firm Zeekr's vast Ningbo plant, advanced robotics and artificial intelligence have been leveraged at every stage of the manufacturing process to save huge amounts of time and money.

In the casting shop, a robotic arm that towered over the human foremen supervising it picked up a freshly made piece of aluminium and dunked it into a vat of water, sending steam hissing out, before passing the metal to another machine to cut and press it.

The factory still employs around 2,500 workers to do some delicate tasks and for quality control.

But the heavy lifting is done by hundreds of tireless robots, with some processes going on 24 hours a day.

And it's not just manufacturing that has been accelerated.

Zeekr has a research and development base in Sweden, which allows workloads to be shared across timezones. Its parent company, Geely, also owns Swedish automaker Volvo.

In the factory's car park, hundreds of gleaming, plate-less Zeekr 7X SUVs stood ready to be transported to dealerships.

"The future is our history," read a slogan above the entrance hall.

