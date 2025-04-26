Foreign Carmakers Strive For 'China Speed' To Stay In Race
Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2025 | 04:40 PM
Ningbo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) In fluid synchronisation, dozens of robotic arms picked up metal parts and welded them onto vehicle beds, as car skeletons gradually took shape and progressed along an automated factory floor near the eastern Chinese city of Ningbo.
Across the country, car models rolling off assembly lines like this have gone from concept to release in record time -- known in the industry as "China Speed", the envy of foreign competitors.
At EV firm Zeekr's vast Ningbo plant, advanced robotics and artificial intelligence have been leveraged at every stage of the manufacturing process to save huge amounts of time and money.
In the casting shop, a robotic arm that towered over the human foremen supervising it picked up a freshly made piece of aluminium and dunked it into a vat of water, sending steam hissing out, before passing the metal to another machine to cut and press it.
The factory still employs around 2,500 workers to do some delicate tasks and for quality control.
But the heavy lifting is done by hundreds of tireless robots, with some processes going on 24 hours a day.
And it's not just manufacturing that has been accelerated.
Zeekr has a research and development base in Sweden, which allows workloads to be shared across timezones. Its parent company, Geely, also owns Swedish automaker Volvo.
In the factory's car park, hundreds of gleaming, plate-less Zeekr 7X SUVs stood ready to be transported to dealerships.
"The future is our history," read a slogan above the entrance hall.
Recent Stories
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations
Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead
More Stories From World
-
Foreign carmakers strive for 'China Speed' to stay in race12 minutes ago
-
ATP Madrid Masters/WTA 1000 results13 minutes ago
-
Golf: LPGA Chevron Championship scores13 minutes ago
-
Hundreds of thousands at funeral mourn pope 'with an open heart'42 minutes ago
-
Up at dawn for front-row seat to history at Francis's funeral1 hour ago
-
'Massive' blast in south Iran port: state TV1 hour ago
-
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 172 hours ago
-
Hamas official says group open to freeing hostages, five-year truce in Gaza2 hours ago
-
Zelensky meets with Trump in Rome: Ukrainian spokesperson2 hours ago
-
Hundreds of thousands at funeral for pope 'with an open heart'2 hours ago
-
Trump, Zelensky meet on sidelines of pope's funeral2 hours ago
-
Pakistan pushes for lifting sanctions on conflict-hit Syria to facilitate humanitarian relief, reco ..3 hours ago