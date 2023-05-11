UrduPoint.com

Foreign Cocaine Cartels Increasing Activity In Russia - Security Service

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Foreign Cocaine Cartels Increasing Activity in Russia - Security Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Organized criminal groups from Europe and Latin America have intensified their activities in Russia, developing a market to sell drugs on the spot and transiting cocaine to Europe, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.

"The FSB of Russia notes an increase in activity of European and Latin American organized criminal groups, aimed both at developing the Russian black market for drugs and using our territory for transiting cocaine to the countries of the European Union," the FSB said.

A new batch of cocaine from Latin America has been seized, the FSB said, adding that 492 kilograms (1,084 Pounds) of the drug have been found in two trucks on the border with Belarus in Russia's Smolensk Region.

The security service mentioned three particularly large batches of drugs seized at Russian border crossing points lately, one of them weighing 2.

3 tonnes and brought to Russia in March 2022 in a refrigerated container with bananas which had arrived at a port in the Leningrad Region from Ecuador.

Another 598 kilograms of cocaine were found in December in frozen meat brought to St. Petersburg by a container ship from Paraguay. Criminal drug smuggling cases were opened based on these facts.

The fight against drug trafficking is one of the regular tasks of the Russian security services. In April, about 699 kilograms of cocaine worth over 2.5 billion rubles ($33 million) were seized in the Moscow Region from members of an international criminal group. The FSB said that four foreign citizens were identified as suspects, with three of them being Colombian nationals and one coming from the European Union with the aim to get the cocaine in Moscow and further transport it to Europe.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Drugs European Union Smolensk St. Petersburg Ecuador Belarus Paraguay March April December Border Criminals Market From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan rules out talks with terrorist organizati ..

Pakistan rules out talks with terrorist organization

55 minutes ago
 SC orders govt authorities to produce Imran Khan b ..

SC orders govt authorities to produce Imran Khan before it within an hour

1 hour ago
 e&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship ac ..

E&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship across Europe, Middle East, and ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pr ..

Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pricing documentation requiremen ..

2 hours ago
 IMF denies statement on Imran Khan’s arrest, rea ..

IMF denies statement on Imran Khan’s arrest, reaffirms trust in Pakistan's eco ..

3 hours ago
 Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islam ..

Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islamabad

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.