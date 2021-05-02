UrduPoint.com
Foreign Committee Chief To Head South Korea's Ruling Party

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 03:30 PM

Foreign Committee Chief to Head South Korea's Ruling Party

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) Song Young-gil, the head of the foreign affairs committee at South Korea's ruling Democratic Party, won the leadership contest on Sunday, a party spokesperson said.

Song, a former mayor of the port city Incheon, was elected by a razor-thin majority, having defeated his main rival Hong Young-pyo with a 35.

6% of the vote against 35%.

The election comes as the liberal Democrats face an uphill battle ahead of the presidential election next March, after suffering a severe blow in April's mayoral by-elections in Seoul and Busan. The party controls 174 seats in the 300-seat parliament.

