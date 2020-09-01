UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Company Pleads Guilty In US Court To Evading North Korea Sanctions - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 04:10 AM

Foreign Company Pleads Guilty in US Court to Evading North Korea Sanctions - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) A foreign company pleaded guilty in US Federal court to evading sanctions imposed on North Korea, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Yang Ban Corporation, a company established in the British Virgin Islands in 2014 that operated in South East Asia pleaded guilty today to conspiring to launder monetary instruments in connection with evading sanctions on North Korea and deceiving correspondent banks into processing US Dollar transactions," the release said on Monday.

The Justice Department said the Yang Ban Corporation will pay a fine of $673,714.

From at least February 2017 to May 2018, the Yang Ban Corporation deceived banks in the United States into processing wire transfers for North Korean customers of the company, the release said.

Related Topics

Dollar Company Fine United States North Korea February May 2017 2018 Asia Court

Recent Stories

UAE will continue to embrace, unswervingly support ..

2 hours ago

BREAKING: &#039;Accord courageous step towards mor ..

3 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives joint US-Israeli delega ..

3 hours ago

CBUAE injects AED15.86 bn in June as certificates ..

5 hours ago

Creator of Fake COVID-19 'Relief Fund' Admits Defr ..

4 hours ago

SCCI honours strategic partners of Sharjah Shoppin ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.