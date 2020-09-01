Foreign Company Pleads Guilty in US Court to Evading North Korea Sanctions - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) A foreign company pleaded guilty in US Federal court to evading sanctions imposed on North Korea, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Yang Ban Corporation, a company established in the British Virgin Islands in 2014 that operated in South East Asia pleaded guilty today to conspiring to launder monetary instruments in connection with evading sanctions on North Korea and deceiving correspondent banks into processing US Dollar transactions," the release said on Monday.

The Justice Department said the Yang Ban Corporation will pay a fine of $673,714.

From at least February 2017 to May 2018, the Yang Ban Corporation deceived banks in the United States into processing wire transfers for North Korean customers of the company, the release said.