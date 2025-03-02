Open Menu

Foreign Consuls In New York Plans Upcoming Panel Discussion On Immigration Issue

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2025 | 02:00 PM

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) A meeting of the Executive Committee of the Society of Foreign Consuls (SOFC) in New York debated plans for an upcoming panel discussion on immigration issues in collaboration with the New York Bar Association, according to a press release.

Immigration was among some key issues discussed at the meeting in which Pakistan's Consul General of Pakistan, Aamer Ahmed Atozai, participated.

"The event aims to provide valuable insights and support to immigrant communities in New York," the press release added.

Founded in 1925, SOFC represents the world’s largest consular corps, comprising Consulates, Consulates General and Honourary Consulates based in New York City.

The committee also deliberated on preparations for the celebration of International Women’s Day, highlighting the contributions of women in diplomacy and beyond.

Additionally, the meeting focused on organizing the highly anticipated 100th Anniversary Gala Dinner of the SOFC, which will commemorate a century of promoting international understanding and cooperation among consulates in New York.

Meanwhile, the Consul General of Pakistan in New York, Aamer Ahmed Atozai, hosted a reception at the consulate in honour of Pakistanis serving the United Nations in various capacities.

In his remarks, Consul General Atozai acknowledged their significant contributions across different departments of the UN and commended their dedication to their efforts to promoting promote global peace and stability.

The Consul General also assured the attendees of the Consulate’s continued support and facilitation, emphasizing its commitment to serving the interests of the Pakistani community in New York.

The gathering provided an opportunity to foster professional connections and engage in constructive discussions.

APP/ift

