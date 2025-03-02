Foreign Consuls In New York Plans Upcoming Panel Discussion On Immigration Issue
Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2025 | 02:00 PM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) A meeting of the Executive Committee of the Society of Foreign Consuls (SOFC) in New York debated plans for an upcoming panel discussion on immigration issues in collaboration with the New York Bar Association, according to a press release.
Immigration was among some key issues discussed at the meeting in which Pakistan's Consul General of Pakistan, Aamer Ahmed Atozai, participated.
"The event aims to provide valuable insights and support to immigrant communities in New York," the press release added.
Founded in 1925, SOFC represents the world’s largest consular corps, comprising Consulates, Consulates General and Honourary Consulates based in New York City.
The committee also deliberated on preparations for the celebration of International Women’s Day, highlighting the contributions of women in diplomacy and beyond.
Additionally, the meeting focused on organizing the highly anticipated 100th Anniversary Gala Dinner of the SOFC, which will commemorate a century of promoting international understanding and cooperation among consulates in New York.
Meanwhile, the Consul General of Pakistan in New York, Aamer Ahmed Atozai, hosted a reception at the consulate in honour of Pakistanis serving the United Nations in various capacities.
In his remarks, Consul General Atozai acknowledged their significant contributions across different departments of the UN and commended their dedication to their efforts to promoting promote global peace and stability.
The Consul General also assured the attendees of the Consulate’s continued support and facilitation, emphasizing its commitment to serving the interests of the Pakistani community in New York.
The gathering provided an opportunity to foster professional connections and engage in constructive discussions.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks with ISS
Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025
Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..
Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demolish homes
Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and Dignity’ case on March 4
King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents
UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..
Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..
Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan
More Stories From World
-
Foreign Consuls in New York plans upcoming panel discussion on immigration issue3 minutes ago
-
Pope spent 'calm night' in hospital: Vatican4 minutes ago
-
Private US spaceship poised for Moon landing attempt4 minutes ago
-
Private US spaceship hours from Moon landing attempt24 minutes ago
-
Pope 'stable' after 'calm night': Vatican34 minutes ago
-
Ex-criminal Peake qualifies for British Open with 'life-changing' win1 hour ago
-
Golf: HSBC Women's World Championship scores1 hour ago
-
Ex-criminal Peake qualifies for British Open with maiden win2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Acapulco results3 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Merida results3 hours ago
-
UK pie 'n' mash fans seek protected status for Cockney classic3 hours ago
-
European leaders look to boost support for Ukraine at London summit3 hours ago