Foreign COVID-19 Carriers to Pay Themselves for Treatment in China - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The foreign citizens who are located in China and infected with the coronavirus should cover the cost of treatment if they lack government health insurance, the joint statement by the health insurance regulatory commission, together with the country's health, foreign and finance ministries, said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The foreign citizens who are located in China and infected with the coronavirus should cover the cost of treatment if they lack government health insurance, the joint statement by the health insurance regulatory commission, together with the country's health, foreign and finance ministries, said on Wednesday.

"Foreign citizens who are confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus or are suspected of it should themselves cover their expenses if they are not participants of the state basic healthcare insurance program," the statement said.

The authorities added that the foreigners would be treated before they are billed.

The Chinese health authorities have estimated that the treatment of one patient is roughly 21,500 Yuan ($3000), but if a patient is in a critical condition that the cost can climb up to 150,000 yan.