Foreign data tapping by German spy agency unconstitutional: court

Karlsruhe, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Germany's foreign intelligence service (BND) is not allowed to spy on internet data from foreigners abroad, the country's top court ruled Tuesday, siding with a complaint brought by journalists overseas.

The current internet surveillance violates "the fundamental right to privacy of telecommunications" and freedom of the press, judges at the Constitutional Court ruled, giving the BND until 2021 to make changes.